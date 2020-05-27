A virtual auction by Langley-based Able Auctions raised $60,000 for various charities (Able Auctions/special to Langley Advance Tines)

Virtual auction by Langley’s Able Auctions raises $60,000 for charity

An estimated 600 people bid during the online event

Langley’s Able Auctions helped six charities raise $60,000 with an online auction on the weekend.

Over 600 bidders logged in to the company website Saturday night (May 23rd) to support the first-ever “Joining Forces to fight COVID-19” charitable auction.

READ ALSO: Star Wars auction in Langley draws ‘crazy’ response

Among donated items up for bids were restaurant gift cards, collectible prints, Canucks memorabilia and even a backyard barbecue for an entire neighbourhood.

Joining Forces to fight COVID-19 also featured “fund-a-need” packages ranging from meal sponsorships at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre to evening “snack packs” for women in need.

Money raised will be shared by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre Association, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, Sources Foundation, Variety – the Children’s Charity of BC and the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

“We are over the moon with these results and the profile this event gave to these most worthy organizations,” said co-organizer Tracey Wade.

“This event could not have been possible without the generous assistance of Jeremy Dodd and his fantastic team at Able Auctions. 100 per cent of all proceeds went directly back to the charitable organizations, as Able Auctions donated everything for this event!” said co-organizer Howard Blank.

Blank, a charity gala emcee and auctioneer, came up with the idea for a “virtual gala” to fundraise, with the aid of Able Auctions, and event experts Tracey Wade, Laura Ballance and Rebecca Bollwittt.

READ ALSO: Langley-based Able Auctions expands north of Fraser

Able Auctions has announced changes to the way it handles auctions during the pandemic, with public previews by appointment only, no in-person bidding or payments and more online events.

Most Read