‘Visitor cottage’ lets Langley seniors see family during COVID waves

The new facility was built at the Evergreen Timbers assisted living facility

A new “visitors cottage” at the Langley Lions Housing Society housing complex was created so that families can visit loved ones without sharing viruses, too.

Executive director Jeanette Dagenais explained that during COVID, residents of assisted living complexes like Evergreen Timbers weren’t allowed to see their families face to face for many months at a time, as regulations were aimed at keeping vulnerable seniors safe from the virus.

During that period, Evergreen built a special pair of rooms in a nook off the main entrance. An exterior door lets people from outside the complex into a small seating room with a couple of comfortable couches. Another door allows access from inside for a senior.

A large window divides the room, and a touchless speaker system allows people to communicate.

The finishing touches were being put on the room in April, although it is no longer an absolute necessity as lower COVID-19 numbers and high vaccination rates meant the government finally allowed more family members access to seniors starting in March.

Dagenais said the room will likely still be used, either during future waves of COVID, or simply during flu season, if a family member is sick and doesn’t want to infect their elderly relative.

