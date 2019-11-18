Vote for best Christmas tree to benefit Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Newlands Golf and Country Club hosts 29th annual Festival of Trees. The public can make a donation benefiting the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and vote for their favourite tree. (Langley Advance Times files)

Newlands Golf and Country Club is hosting their 29th annual Festival of Trees on Monday benefiting the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The club sold 21 Christmas trees to local businesses for $250 each to raise money to help build a new emergency ward at the hospital, according to Kathleen Urae, catering sales coordinator at the club.

“It’s very well received being 29 years,” she said. “And what’s so great this year is we had a lot of new businesses call in [for a tree].”

Local businesses will arrive at the club this evening with trimmings in hand to decorate their tree in an effort to be crowned this year’s “Master Trimmer.”

The decorated trees will be on display at the club until Christmas Eve where the public can help decide the winning tree.

READ MORE: MAP: Christmas is coming to Langley

“Guests that come to Newlands can pick up an envelope and make a donation and vote on their favourite tree… and then all the proceeds also go to the Langley Memorial Hospital,” explained Urae.

After the competition concludes and the votes are tallied the winner will be announced in the new year when a final donation cheque from the decorating festival is presented to the foundation.

Currently the annual festival has raised $117,000 for the foundation, according to Urae.

The kick off to the Christmas season at the club this evening will see about 150 guests and include performances from the Yes’m Quartet, Barbershop Men’s Choir and the Mayday Club Youth Choir.

“Businesses want to promote and support their business so they’ll be trinkets on the trees that guests can either take or information, brochures and pamphlets,” Urae said.

