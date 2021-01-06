Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)

VPD seeks witnesses following series of machete attacks

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

The Vancouver Police Department is calling for additional victims and witnesses to come forward following the arrest of 33-year-old Cruz Joseph, who allegedly attacked at least two people with a machete on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect was apprehended near Granville and Nelson streets at about 7 p.m. A 52-year-old man was allegedly struck in the head by a man carrying a machete. The man stumbled to a nearby restaurant as onlookers flagged down police. The victim has been hospitalized with head injuries.

A 26-year-old homeless man suffered injuries to the face about an hour before in the same neighbourhood, and another homeless man, 29, escaped serious injury after being assaulted outside the Canadian Tire on Cambie Street and 7th Avenue days before on the evening of Christmas Eve.

RELATED: RCMP know of witnesses to Oct. 15 attack; want them to come forward

RELATED: RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison. “We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward. These incidents all occurred in busy places and we believe there are many people who either saw what happened or have information that can help investigators. We’d like those people to give us a call and tell us what they know.”

Following the New Year’s Eve arrest, Joseph faces two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault bodily harm, robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon. The other incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa
Next story
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Just Posted

Dozens of fans took to the ice at George Preston arena Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, for a traditional post-game skate with the Langley Rivermen (Langley Advance Times file )
A welcome return to the ice for Langley Rivermen

Practices can resume with changes to COVID-19 age restrictions

Charlie Fox in a 2018 Langley Township council meeting. (Langley Advance Times files)
Longtime councillor considers run for school board byelection

Charlie Fox was a principal in the district for decades

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pot shop not right fit for Fort Langley, local resident says

Cannabis can help with medical conditions, but the village is not the best location for a shop

During a recent stroll through Fort Langley, Wout Brouwer captured this winter picture of Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Beford Channel emerging from the mist

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

As 2020 came to a close, Eleanor Herd reflected on the year, the global pandemic and more. (Eleanor Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: New Year’s fireworks lift spirit of Langley City senior

2020 was a year like no other. One local senior reflects on its impact.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
VPD seeks witnesses following series of machete attacks

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

Most Read