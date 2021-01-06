VPD seeks witnesses following series of machete attacks

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

The Vancouver Police Department is calling for additional victims and witnesses to come forward following the arrest of 33-year-old Cruz Joseph, who allegedly attacked at least two people with a machete on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect was apprehended near Granville and Nelson streets at about 7 p.m. A 52-year-old man was allegedly struck in the head by a man carrying a machete. The man stumbled to a nearby restaurant as onlookers flagged down police. The victim has been hospitalized with head injuries.

A 26-year-old homeless man suffered injuries to the face about an hour before in the same neighbourhood, and another homeless man, 29, escaped serious injury after being assaulted outside the Canadian Tire on Cambie Street and 7th Avenue days before on the evening of Christmas Eve.

“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison. “We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward. These incidents all occurred in busy places and we believe there are many people who either saw what happened or have information that can help investigators. We’d like those people to give us a call and tell us what they know.”

Following the New Year’s Eve arrest, Joseph faces two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault bodily harm, robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon. The other incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

