A employee is seen at Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Grouse Mountain ski resort was recently purchased by B.C. based Northland Properties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Want to visit Grouse Mountain? You’ll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Employees will also need to be vaccinated

Visitors to Grouse Mountain will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the ski resort announced Monday (Oct. 18).

The requirement will apply to guests born in 2009 or later and be required for access to all parts of the resort, including the Skyride, mountaintop facilities and activities. Season passholders will be able to utilized the VaxTrax Program, where they can verify their vaccination status at the start of the season and not need to show proof each time.

Employees will also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

