Warawa’s shadow cast on federal campaign for Langley-Aldergrove riding

Initial numbers are starting to come in

Leon Jensen is the Liberal candidate for the Langley-Aldergrove riding and watched as results started to come in Monday evening. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley-Aldergrove riding left big shoes to fill with the passing of Conservative MP Mark Warawa and it was reflected in this election.

“We anticipated a tough campaign,” said James Pratt, president of Langley-Aldergrove Conservative Riding Association. “It’s been tough.”

Warawa died from cancer in June of 2019.

“There’s no question, there’s a hole with Mark not being around,” Pratt commented.

With 10 of 216 polls reporting in that riding as of 8:28 p.m., the initial results show Van Popta in the lead with 47 per cent with Jensen next with 27 per cent. NDP’s Stacey Wakelin has just over 15 per cent with the rest trailing.

“I’m happy we closed the gap, that’s a big win,” said Adam Clay, a TWU student and local Conservative riding board member, about reducing Liberals to a minority.

The riding is home to 117,017 people and there are 92,579 registered voters.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.