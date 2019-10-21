Leon Jensen is the Liberal candidate for the Langley-Aldergrove riding and watched as results started to come in Monday evening. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Warawa’s shadow cast on federal campaign for Langley-Aldergrove riding

Initial numbers are starting to come in

The Langley-Aldergrove riding left big shoes to fill with the passing of Conservative MP Mark Warawa and it was reflected in this election.

“We anticipated a tough campaign,” said James Pratt, president of Langley-Aldergrove Conservative Riding Association. “It’s been tough.”

Warawa died from cancer in June of 2019.

“There’s no question, there’s a hole with Mark not being around,” Pratt commented.

With 10 of 216 polls reporting in that riding as of 8:28 p.m., the initial results show Van Popta in the lead with 47 per cent with Jensen next with 27 per cent. NDP’s Stacey Wakelin has just over 15 per cent with the rest trailing.

“I’m happy we closed the gap, that’s a big win,” said Adam Clay, a TWU student and local Conservative riding board member, about reducing Liberals to a minority.

The riding is home to 117,017 people and there are 92,579 registered voters.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

 

Canadians, including supporters of Langley-Aldergrove candidate Tako Van Popta, are glued to media awaiting election results. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Cloverdale-Langley City early results are coming in

Just Posted

Polls closed, now Langley awaits vote count

Watch your local Black Press Media newspaper website for the latest election information

Election Day: Cloverdale-Langley City

One of the most fiercely fought campaigns in B.C. was in Cloverdale-Langley… Continue reading

Backgrounder: The campaign for the Langley-Aldergrove riding

What were the top issues and events of the campaign that just concluded?

Polling places busy around Langley

The federal election saw a significant turnout in Langley-area ridings

VIDEO: Depth and scoring lacking for Vancouver Giants this season: Coach

G-Men defeated on home ice in Langley Sunday by Victoria – next up Everett on Friday

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Police watchdog seeking ‘key witness’ in Taser incident along Vancouver seawall

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looking for woman who was sitting nearby with dog

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read