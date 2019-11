The Gateway of Hope determines when to issue Extreme Weather Alerts for Langley.

The Extreme Weather Alert has been cancelled as the weather is expected to be warmer for the weekend.

The most recent local alert was issues Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The Extreme Weather Alert is issued when the weather is forecast to be at the freezing mark or with a windchill that feels like zero degrees.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope oversees the alert for Langley and is able to open up extra floor space for people to get in out of the cold.