Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Lower Mainland

B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety is warning Lower Mainland residents of a ‘high-risk’ sex offender that is residing in Surrey.

Jeffrey Goddard is the subject of a “public notification” from the ministry’s corrections branch; a news release was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Goddard, according to the release, “has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults… in both an opportunistic and predatory manner.”

• READ ALSO: Convicted sex offender wanted by police

He is also known to communication with male and female youth by computer, the release notes.

Goddard is described as caucasian, five-foot-nine inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. In the past, he has presented himself as female, has worn female wigs and used the names Jessica Goddard or Brandy Leanne Goddard.

He has a criminal history that includes sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and luring under 16, impersonating a police officer and firefighter, as well as failure to comply with probation.

He is currently living in Surrey, and under “close monitoring by authorities.”

As well, he is under 23 court-ordered conditions, which include not communicating directly or indirectly with anyone under the age of 18; not establishing, maintaining or accessing any social-networking sites and websites; and not attending any park, school, day care, pool, playground, skating rink, community centre or recreational centre.

A previous warning was issued to Surrey residents about Goddard in 2017.