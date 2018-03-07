WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

A collision Wednesday afternoon saw one woman taken by ambulance.

A crash at 202 Street south of 64th Avenue saw at least one person examined by BC Ambulance paramedics on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a large black pickup truck struck a sedan broadside near the exit to a parking lot.

The woman in the passenger side of the sedan had to be extracted by Langley Township firefighters using hydraulic equipment to tear the crushed door off the car.

The woman managed to stand and walk a short distance to the waiting stretcher after she was freed by firefighters.

Langley RCMP were on scene speaking to drivers.

Township firefighters did not yet have information on the cause of the crash or the status of any of the occupants of the cars.