Black smoke from a Thursday evening fire at a spa maker could be seen for miles.

A huge plume of black smoke caught the attention of many in Langley. Township fire crews quickly put out the fire in the Coast Spas work yard. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The thick, black plume in the evening sky caught the eye of many in central Langley Thursday evening.

At about 8 p.m., Langley Township Fire Department trucks arrived on scene in the 6300 block of 202nd Street to quickly put out the blaze in the work yard of the Coast Spas manufacturing plant.

RCMP were on scene interviewing employees as fire crews did mop up while an acrid smell hung in the air.