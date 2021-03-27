A video posted to social media appeared to show a truck dragging a power pole down the road toward oncoming traffic (Facebook image)

WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

RCMP are investigating incident

  • Mar. 27, 2021 6:00 p.m.
  • News

A video circulating on social media appears to show a dump truck knocked down a power pole and was dragging it down a narrow road in Maple Ridge, while the startled occupants of an oncoming smaller vehicle shouted at the trucker to stop.

It reportedly happened along Fern Crescent near 244th Street in Maple Ridge, close to Golden Ears Provincial Park, on Wednesday, March 24, forcing police to shut down Fern Crescent to all traffic.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Maple Ridge business

Recorded by the front passenger in the smaller car, the clip shows the pole had become tangled up with the dump truck bed behind the truck cab, dragging wires, a concrete post used for a support, as well as the pole, into the oncoming lane of the narrow paved road while the driver of the smaller car honked its horn and shouted at the truck to stop.

After the dump truck came to a stop, it raised its bed in what looked to be an unsuccessful attempt to shake the pole off.

That is where the video ended, but a follow-up post to social media said the driver was seen leaving the scene before police arrived, but was located later.

It wasn’t clear whether the driver was aware of the encounter with the power pole until the smaller vehicle alerted him.

READ ALSO: Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

A BC Hydro power outage report shows there was a power failure affecting 245 customers in the area at 4:36 p.m. on the day of the video, one that was not restored until 3 a.m. the next day as a result of a “motor vehicle accident.”

Langley RCMP confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver
Next story
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

Just Posted

In a Friday, March 26, 2021 season opener game in Kamloops, against the Blazers, the Vancouver Giants fell 7-3. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

After losing 7-3 to Kamloops, the Langley-based G-Men take on Kelowna this Sunday

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about impacts a year into pandemic

Are community groups supplying frontline workers with the PPE to keep them safe?

The family of 17-year-old Brandon Van Grol of Walnut Grove has posted photos of the missing teen online as part of a public appeal to help find him (Facebook image)
Update: Search and rescue hunting for missing teen in Langley

Family releases images of missing 17-year-old

Carpet burweed is "quite a problem," according to the TWU's assistant dean of the research faculty of natural and applied sciences. David Clements said the invasive species threatening to choke out native plants to B.C. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Early detection can help protect against invaders

Biology prof encouraging eradication of carpet burweed and Asian giant hornets

Fort Langley Artist Group members are exhibiting works in the show called <em>Spring</em>. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

Spring virtual show explores blooming landscapes, which can be seen online now until May 8

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A video posted to social media appeared to show a truck dragging a power pole down the road toward oncoming traffic (Facebook image)
WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

RCMP are investigating incident

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Most Read