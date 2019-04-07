Water shuttled in to rural Langley house fire

Reports came in this afternoon of a house on fire in the 1400-block of 232nd Street

There are reports of a house fire on 232nd Street, south of 16th Avenue that required Township fire crews to shuttle in water. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police have traffic completely blocked off along 232nd Street, south of 16th Avenue, as multiple fire crews battle a house fire in a rural South Langley neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

Water was being shuttled in to the area, with multiple fire trucks (upwards of six units) currently on scene in the 1400-block of 232nd Street.

There are no reports of injury.

There are no visible flames, but there is a strong smell of smoke in the neighbourhood.

One witness on scene reported a “distraught woman” arriving a few minutes ago, indicating her husband and son were there.

Other details about the blaze are still sketchy.

Stay tuned for more information as it comes available…