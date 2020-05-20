Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17, 2020, crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media)

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

The family of the service member who lost her life in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops issued a statement celebrating her life through the Canadian Armed Forces Wednesday.

In it, the family of Capt. Jennifer Casey said she was “always one for adventure,” and described her journey from being a journalist in Halifax to her role as a public affairs officer for the CAF.

“Using her experience and media connections, Jenn was great at telling the stories of the brave men and women that serve Canada at home and abroad,” the family said.

“Jennifer was more than a granddaughter, daughter, sister, and friend to many, she was a story teller, a role that she embraced with passion and skill.”

The family’s statement spoke of Casey’s love of serving with her “second family” in the military. Casey had joined the CAF in 2014 and began serving with the Snowbirds in late 2018.

“We share her loss with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, a team that she proudly served in a job she truly loved,” the statement said.

Casey was killed in a crash in Kamloops on Sunday, shortly after the Snowbirds took off from the airport en route to Comox. The crash left the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“As she makes her way back to Nova Scotia to her final resting place, we ask those that knew and loved Jenn to cherish the memories that you have of her and continue to bask in the light that she shone on everyone’s life. She is gone but will never be forgotten. Captain Jennifer Casey, we salute you.”

READ MORE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed ForcesMilitary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19
Next story
Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Eight dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 50 people, including staff, have been confirmed infected

Dozens of tickets issued in week-long Langley road safety blitz

Three impaired drivers got three-month driving bans

Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Amid COVID-19, Langley residents join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online May 31

VIDEO: Langley’s Jeff Ingram is WHL referee of the year

Named recipient of the Allen Paradice memorial trophy

Cab service ‘significantly’ limited in Aldergrove and Langley due to COVID-19

With more taxi drivers off of the roads, wait times have increased for local passengers

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

48-year-old Maple Ridge pilot ‘unhurt’ after Pitt Lake plane crash, RCMP confirm

A mayday call was received at the Pitt Meadows Airport Tuesday afternoon

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

Family of missing North Delta senior with dementia pleads for public’s help

Police ask residents, businesses to check any unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Most Read