WEATHER: A chance of wet snow early Tuesday morning in Langley

It is expected to rain through much of the day on Tuesday in Langley. (Wout Brouwer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Rain and a chance of wet snow is forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

Tuesday will see rain and cloudy weather, but there is a 30 per cent chance wet snow early morning.

The weather will be windy near the water in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of 5 C.

Tuesday night in Langley will see periods of rain ending after midnight leaving partly cloudy weather.

Sunrise is 7:34 a.m. and sunset at 7:08 p.m.

