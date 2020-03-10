WEATHER: A chance of wet snow early Tuesday morning in Langley

Rain and a chance of wet snow is forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.
Tuesday will see rain and cloudy weather, but there is a 30 per cent chance wet snow early morning.
The weather will be windy near the water in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will reach a high of 5 C and a low of 5 C.
Tuesday night in Langley will see periods of rain ending after midnight leaving partly cloudy weather.
Sunrise is 7:34 a.m. and sunset at 7:08 p.m.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.