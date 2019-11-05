Temperatures will reach a high of 10 degrees in Langley, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: A mild day in November

Environment Canada says it will be a cloudy Tuesday in Langley

It’s a mild November morning in Langley, and according to Environment Canada, it will remain that way for much of the day.

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching a high of seven degrees Celsius, but the sun will begin to break through around noon and the fog patches will start to dissipate.

Environment Canada reports the overall high today in Langley will be 10 degrees C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Overnight temperatures will drop down to two degrees, and the fog will begin to pick up again this evening.

Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and the sunset will be at 4:44 p.m., according to the organization.

