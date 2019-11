Temperatures will reach a high of 11 degrees in Langley, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

It will be a mostly cloudy Monday in Langley with the rain moving in later this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The organization says there is a 30 per cent chance of rain this morning, however rain is expected around 4 p.m. and will continue until around midnight.

The high on Monday is expected to be 11 degree Celsius, with a low of seven.

Sunrise is at 7:25 p.m. and sunset at 4:27 p.m.

READ MORE: Today’s babies won’t know life without climate change, new report warns

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.