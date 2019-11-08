WEATHER: A sunny Friday leads to a rainy weekend

Environment Canada expects a high of 12 degrees, followed by rain until Tuesday, Nov. 12

Environment Canada reports a high of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley can expect sunny skies leading into their weekend – according to Environment Canada, Friday, Nov. 8, is expected to hit a high of 12 degrees.

Showers are expected tonight, beginning late in the evening and reaching a low of 9 degrees.

The agency expects rain all throughout the weekend, creating wet conditions for Remembrance Day Monday.

The sunrise on Friday was at 7:09 a.m. and it will set at 4:40 p.m.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________