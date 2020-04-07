Clear skies and temperatures up to 11 C, 15 C inland forecasted for Langley Tuesday, Environment Canada reports. (Herb Klein/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Clear skies, windy near the water in Langley

Temperatures to reach a high of 11 C

Skies will clear will Tuesday morning, Environment Canada reports.

Weather will be windy near the water in the morning.

READ MORE: Langley heart attack survivor searches for Good Samaritan who saved his life

Temperatures will reach a high of 11 C except 15 C inland, and a low of 2 C overnight.

Tuesday night will see a few clouds overnight.

Sunrise is 6:35 a.m. and sunset at 7:50 p.m.

