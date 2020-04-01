Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C in Langley on Wednesday. (Wout Brouwer/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Langley

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

Environment Canada is forecasting snow for Langley on Wednesday.

Wet flurries and rain showers are expected to end Wednesday morning making way for sun and cloud, according to the weather agency.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dog missing since winter sees his family again for the first time

But there is about two to four centimetres of local snowfall forecasted, Environment Canada reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

Overnight weather will be partly cloudy.

Sunrise on Wednesday is 6:47 a.m. and sunset 7:41 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Consider releasing some inmates to stem COVID-19 in prisons: public safety minister
Next story
Officials warn of COVID-19’s impact on vulnerable people, restriction extensions

Just Posted

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Langley

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

Members of Parliament to receive legislated pay raise Wednesday, April 1

Doorstep donation pick-up in Aldergrove seeks to quell food bank’s short supply

Early April initiative allows locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

VIDEO: Dog missing in Aldergrove since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

VIDEO: How a Langley grocery store employee serves shoppers during the COVID crisis for

At the end of her day, Shaylin Thulin goes home and throws all her work clothes in the laundry

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Most Read