WEATHER: Flurries in the forecast for Sunday

Langley could see snow throughout the week starting Jan. 23

Snow is forecasted to appear in parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend. (Black Press Media files)

It’s been a relatively mild and sunny January throughout Langley, with snowfall coming and going at Christmas.

The the white stuff is in the forecast for Sunday, Jan.24, with Environment Canada calling for a 60 per cent of snow and rain and a low of 2 degrees.

A special weather statement is in effect for much of the Lower Mainland including Langley.

There’s a chance of flurries overnight, but the snow is expected to taper off until Monday night that will see a low of zero and 30 per cent chance of snow.

“Potential snowfall amounts vary from 2 to 5 cm for most of the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast,” reads the statement. “Eastern and inland areas of Vancouver Island are most likely to see the highest amounts of snow, with amounts from 5 to 15 cm.”

Both Jan. 26 and 27 will see 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 5 degrees.

Commuters are asked to be extra careful on the roads and check conditions before heading out.

