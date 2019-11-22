WEATHER: Here’s a look at the forecast heading into the weekend

Enjoy the sun because Environment Canada expects the rain to push in Friday night and carry into Saturday.
Langley will see mainly sunny weather on Friday with increasing clouds in the afternoon, according to the organization.
Temperatures will reach a high of eight degrees Celsius. As the clouds begin to move in Environment Canada says there is a 60 per cent of rain overnight and temperatures will reach a low of five degrees C.
On Saturday it will rain throughout the day, with winds picking up late in the morning.
But Langley will likely get a break from the wet weather on Sunday. Environment Canada says it will be cloudy throughout much of the day with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Sunrise on Friday is 7:31 a.m. and sunset is 4:23 p.m.
