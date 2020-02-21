Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Rain makes a comeback in weekend forecast for Langley

Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening

The rain has made its way back into the weekend forecast for Langley, Environment Canada reports.

Friday will see mainly sunny weather with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Number of community garden spaces growing as interest rises in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.

Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening.

But they are expected to end Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 2 C.

Overnight weather will be mostly cloudy, but a 60 per cent chance of rain remains.

READ MORE: Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Sunday will see showers through much of the day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C and a low of 2 C

Overnight weather will see cloudy periods.

Sunrise on Friday is at 7:09 a.m. and sunset at 5:39 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season
Next story
Woman missing in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

WEATHER: Rain makes a comeback in weekend forecast for Langley

Periods of rain are expected to begin Friday evening

Exploding enrolment prompts opening of second TWU campus in Richmond

Langley’s faith-based Trinity Western University opens a second campus in Richmond

Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Fraser Valley imports, exports slowed down by Aldergrove border hours: Langley chamber

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce lends a helping local businesses thrive in new markets

Adopt-A-Thon seeks homes for Langley shelter cats

A local rescue organization is hosting its first big adoption event of 2020

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Thumbprint, hairbrush: Franklin wreck in Nunavut waters reveals sailors’ lives

In 2019, the Parks Canada team produced extraordinary images of the HMS Terror

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

Woman missing in Metro Vancouver

Police seek public’s help locating Atefeh Jadidian, last seen in Maple Ridge

Petition seeks to remove B.C. police department from case of murdered 24-year-old real estate agent

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

UPDATE: ‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Most Read