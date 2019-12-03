WEATHER: Rain remains in the forecast for Langley

Environment Canada expects a break from the wet weather late Wednesday

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C in Langley on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

Wet weather continues in Langley.

Rain remains in the forecast for Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 7 C.

The agency expects the rain to end late Wednesday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will hold steady near 7 C, reaching a low of 2 C overnight.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:46 a.m. and sunset is 4:15 p.m.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.