Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C in Langley on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. (Langley Advance Times files)

WEATHER: Rain remains in the forecast for Langley

Environment Canada expects a break from the wet weather late Wednesday

Wet weather continues in Langley.

Rain remains in the forecast for Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and a low of 7 C.

The agency expects the rain to end late Wednesday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will hold steady near 7 C, reaching a low of 2 C overnight.

Sunrise on Tuesday is 7:46 a.m. and sunset is 4:15 p.m.

Most Read