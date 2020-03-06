A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday. Saturday will see cloudy weather with the sun finally making an appearance on Sunday. (Rudy van der Veen/Special to the Langely Advance Times)

WEATHER: Weekend calls for a chance of rain but a promise of sun in Langley

Weekend high will be Sunday with temperatures reaching 10 C

The forecast calls for a chance of rain and a promise of sunny weather this weekend for Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per chance of showers early morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low of 3 C.

The evening will see partly cloudy weather becoming cloudy after midnight.

READ MORE: B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

On Saturday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers later in the morning and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C and low of 0 C.

Overnight weather on Saturday will also be partly cloudy.

But sun is expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 C and a low of – 2 C.

Overnight weather on Sunday will be clear.

Sunrise on Friday is 6:42 a.m. and sunset at 6:02 p.m.

