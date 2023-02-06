A Vernon woman is suing a McDonalds in West Kelowna after falling on the property. (File photo)

West Kelowna McDonald’s sued in slip and fall lawsuit

A retired woman from Vernon is suing McDonald’s for a fall causing injuries

A retired Vernon woman is suing McDonald’s after falling on the restaurant’s property in West Kelowna.

The incident happened on March 16, 2022, when Susan Lynne Doble said she was walking across the parking lot of the McDonalds on Gellatly Road in West Kelowna, tripping and falling on the asphalt, resulting in injury.

In the suit filed on Feb. 1, Doble alleges that the incident is due to McDonald’s’ negligence and that the property was not properly maintained.

Doble submits that she suffered cuts to both hands, an abrasion to her right knee, headaches, and injury to both wrists, left thumb, both hips and chest/ribs. She alleges that she can no longer perform household duties and has lost the enjoyment of life due to the pain .

The lawsuit says that as a result of the incident Doble will be more susceptible to future injury and degenerative changes.

Doble continues to undergo medical care and treatment related to her injuries from the “slip and fall” incident.

The amount of money Doble is seeking is not listed on the civil claim, however it states that she is seeking relief for general damages and special damages.

McDonald’s has until Feb. 20 to respond to the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Kelowna church combats ‘attacks on 2SLGBTQIA+ rights’ with action and love

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada ‘stands ready’ to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria: Trudeau
Next story
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Just Posted

Damian Palmieri in action as a ninja turtle at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak in ninja turtle jerseys

First responders at the scene of a wall collapse on a construction site in Aldergrove on Monday, Feb. 6. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley renter calls for permit parking

This is Cannabis wanted to open a store that would be located just over the 200-metre minimum from Langley Christian School. (From submission to Township)
VIDEO: Langley Township council says no to Murrayville cannabis store down the road from school

Pop-up banner image