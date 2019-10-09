Westbound Highway 1 crash involving multiple vehicles causing significant delays

Accident site is just West of 232nd Street in Langley and blocking the left lane

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is backing up in Langley due to a multi-vehicle collision which has the left lane blocked.

The crash occurred just West of 232nd Street has cars crawling all the way from 264th Street.

There is another crash on Highway 1 just passed 168th Street in Surrey.

Drivers headed over the Port Mann Bridge will be further delayed as traffic is still slightly congested from another multi-vehicle crash on the bridge earlier this morning.

Avoid Highway 1 at all costs and plan an alternate route if possible.

