The sign outside of Langley Secondary School early this month advised students about orientation, and told different grade groups to use different entrances. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

What will happen in Langley’s school district when student or staffer tests positive?

The school superintendent lays out protocols based on health expert recommendations

The Langley School District will follow Fraser Health instruction when a student tests positive for COVID-19, the district superintendent said.

“As you have likely heard, there are confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to schools in other districts in Metro Vancouver,” said Gord Stewart. “We anticipate you may have questions and concerns. We are learning lessons from our colleagues and are working diligently to be prepared in the event of a COVID-19 case in one of our schools.”

• READ MORE: ‘It’s a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

When a case is confirmed, the district has a set of protocols it will follow:

• Fraser Health Authority will interview the impacted individual to initiate the contact tracing process.

• Fraser Health will determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

• Fraser Health will determine what steps close contacts should take. This may include self-isolating or self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days.

• Only Fraser Health can determine who is a close contact.

• The district and Fraser Health will work together on a communications plan to let staff, students and their families know when there is confirmed case at the school and if it impacts them.

• The district will work closely with Fraser Health to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community, and if any additional steps are required. We will follow the health authority’s guidance.

“The key point for families to remember is that Fraser Health will connect directly with any individuals who may have been exposed with further instructions via phone call or letter,” Stewart said.

Families will be getting accustomed to the daily health checks at all local schools.

“We also appreciate families completing the daily health check at home with your child before they get to school. This is the first line of defense to help keep everyone in our community healthy and safe,” he said.

Stewart noted that the health checks will be amended as protocols and safety measures change.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducationLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

UPDATE: Teen missing since early Monday in Langley has been found

Police released information about a 14-year-old girl who has been found safe

Canada West Golf Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

UBC, UBC-O, UFV and UVic athletes will not hit the links this year, Kelowna was set to host

Most Langley students back in class

District update released after the first full week of instruction

Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

Commuter said more work needs to be focused on 264th Street exit in Aldergrove

What will happen in Langley’s school district when student or staffer tests positive?

The school superintendent lays out protocols based on health expert recommendations

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Dozens of Canadian venues to light up red in support of entertainment workers

Local facilities among dozens across Canada to participate in Light Up Live

Most Read