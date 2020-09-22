What will happen in Langley’s school district when student or staffer tests positive?

The sign outside of Langley Secondary School early this month advised students about orientation, and told different grade groups to use different entrances. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley School District will follow Fraser Health instruction when a student tests positive for COVID-19, the district superintendent said.

“As you have likely heard, there are confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to schools in other districts in Metro Vancouver,” said Gord Stewart. “We anticipate you may have questions and concerns. We are learning lessons from our colleagues and are working diligently to be prepared in the event of a COVID-19 case in one of our schools.”

When a case is confirmed, the district has a set of protocols it will follow:

• Fraser Health Authority will interview the impacted individual to initiate the contact tracing process.

• Fraser Health will determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

• Fraser Health will determine what steps close contacts should take. This may include self-isolating or self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days.

• Only Fraser Health can determine who is a close contact.

• The district and Fraser Health will work together on a communications plan to let staff, students and their families know when there is confirmed case at the school and if it impacts them.

• The district will work closely with Fraser Health to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community, and if any additional steps are required. We will follow the health authority’s guidance.

Attention Families: The updated Daily Health Check Form is now available in 11 languages. For more information or to access the documents, please visit: https://t.co/5tUTwW20G6#Think35 pic.twitter.com/Zas1VNz1Vn — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) September 17, 2020

“The key point for families to remember is that Fraser Health will connect directly with any individuals who may have been exposed with further instructions via phone call or letter,” Stewart said.

Families will be getting accustomed to the daily health checks at all local schools.

“We also appreciate families completing the daily health check at home with your child before they get to school. This is the first line of defense to help keep everyone in our community healthy and safe,” he said.

Stewart noted that the health checks will be amended as protocols and safety measures change.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducationLangley School District