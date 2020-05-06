Elves have been in Alex Hope Park, writes Joe Schiller who shared this photo with the Langley Advance Times on May 5, 2020. (Joe Schiller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Why are painted rocks missing from Langley regional parks?

Many have been decorating and hiding the rocks to uplift the community

Residents have been leaving brightly painted rocks on Langley trails in an effort to uplift the community, but many have gone missing.

Metro Vancouver staff have been removing the painted rocks from regional parks because bylaw “does not permit anyone to place permanent or temporary items” in those parks, they told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Fort Langley hide-and-seek game followed by hundreds online

“Metro Vancouver is aware of the recent trend of painted rocks. While we appreciate the sentiment behind this activity, we kindly ask people to refrain from placing painted rocks or any other material in regional parks to help us keep the natural environment ‘natural,’” said Sarah Lusk, a media spokesperson for Metro Vancouver.

Regional parks include Aldergrove Regional Park, Brae Island Park, Campbell Valley Regional Park, Derby Reach Regional Park and Glen Valley Regional Park.

One Langley resident believes the rocks are more than just a sight for the eyes.

“I walk the trails several time a week and whenever I have seen the painted rocks, they are not just pretty rocks to me, they are the feelings of love and compassion and caring of those who put them there, many of whom are children,” said Art Folden.

Meanwhile, Langley City and Township have both confirmed they have not removed any painted rocks from local parks or trails.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Encouraging art and roses were left outside Langley City Fire Station

But the Township did have a reminder for residents.

“The painted rocks are heartwarming gestures of caring and support, and to ensure they remain for all to view and do not get damaged or damage the mowers, we ask that community members place them in areas other than the grassy mow strips,” they said in a statement to the Langley Advance Times.

Last summer a Langley resident started a Facebook page for a painted rock scavenger hunt that is now followed by hundreds online.

Brittany Wristen, 34, was visiting family in Medicine Hat, Alta. last summer where her sister introduced her to rock hunting. She was so moved by the idea that she brought the hunt back to Langley.

The Facebook page, Fort Langley Rocks, was created by Wristen in August to document the hunt and it now has over 500 members.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May
Next story
VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Just Posted

Why are painted rocks missing from Langley regional parks?

Many have been decorating and hiding the rocks to uplift the community

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Last tenant to vacate Aldergrove’s age-old Alder Inn this month

New owner of the Liquor Store plans to move the business down the road, leaving the Inn empty

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta issues statement on assault-style rifle ban

van Popta is in favor of responsible ownership but opposes ‘government’s ineffective firearms policy’

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s workout circles back to focus on the legs

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Vancouver police seize nearly $3M in street drugs, eight handguns after four-month probe

Drugs include fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine

Most Read