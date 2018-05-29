Update: Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

UPDATE:

The wildfire near Savona is now pegged at 150 hectares.

Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall says eight firefighters were working on the blaze until 2 a.m., an additional five stayed on till 7 a.m. and there are three firefighters on site now.

The fire is now classified as being held.

—

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Air tankers and 16 firefighters battled a blaze along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops Monday evening.

The fire near Savona was estimated at 100 hectares in size and was producing a large column of smoke that could be seen from around the area.

Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall says the fire initially spread rapidly about 40 kilometres west of Kamloops. The fire was burning through light fuel and headed towards the river.

Fortunately, the fire is naturally framed by both the highway and the Thompson River creating a natural fuel-free block that will aid in fighting the fire today.

Catherall says the fire is unlikely to jump the river and no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

An update on the fire is expected this morning.

Related: 35 percent containment on Allie Lake fire

Related: 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attends fire on Cariboo Trail

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.