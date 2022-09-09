There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

Wildfire burning west of Hope along Highway 1

No current threat to homes in the region, say officials

A wildfire is burning west of Hope Friday morning.

The District of Hope issued a notice that explains the fire is in the Flood Falls area. It is currently being responded to by District Fire Services and BC Wildfire. The fire has been burning since sometime overnight.

There is no threat identified for residents in the Silver Creek Area at this time, they said.

The public are reminded to keep the Flood Falls Road area clear for responders.

More to come.

