Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

-Kamloops This Week

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

The fire is estimated to be 40ha in size and is classified as “Out of Control”. There are no structures threatened at this time. Smoke is visible from Kamloops and surrounding areas. Updates will be provided when necessary. #Kamloops — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 29, 2021

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfireKamloops