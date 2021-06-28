Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

  • Jun. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

Langley still deserves the title of Horse Capital of B.C. according to Joy Ruffeski. A myriad of shared trails in the regional and Township parks afford riders many opportunities for a pleasant trot in the forest or meadow. The Shaggy Mane Trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park is just such a shared trail and “it is always a delight for walkers to see an individual enjoying a horse ride,” she said. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

Volunteers sort donations at the Prime family’s annual bottle drive in Langley on Saturday, June 26, to raise funds to fight juvenile arthritis. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley family fundraiser to fight juvenile arthritis draws good response despite heat wave

On Monday, June 28, Langley Advance Times reader Karen Roeck proved it was literally hot enough to fry an egg outdoors. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Yes, you really can fry an egg in this heat

Langley School district offices and schools will reopen Tuesday following a one-day shutdown Monday due to the heat wave. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley schools to open tomorrow, district announces