Police officers were called to a Langley shopping centre parking lot where two women smashed in an SUV window to rescue a dog. Supplied

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

RCMP smashed in the window of an SUV to rescue a dog in Langley this afternoon, only to discover it was a stuffed animal.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared a dog was trapped in the vehicle for “possibly” more than 30 minutes in the heat in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“It was a little Maltese dog, and it was covered under the black, leather trunk shield in the back of the car.”

“Two ladies were outside the car, and they were freaking out as what to do, after they heard it yelping and crying.”

Police and the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) were called to the scene.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said had there been a dog, any charges would be up to LAPS.

Largy doubted the two women would have been charged with damage to property if they were rescuing an animal in distress.

“It is unlikely,” Largy said.

The temperature was hovering around 30 degrees at the time.

Environment Canada has issued a hot weather warning, saying the region faces “a prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures (that) is expected to persist into early next week.”

READ MORE: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

As of July 3, the BC SPCA stated online that it had received 460 calls about dogs locked in hot cars.

The organization does not recommend that bystanders break the windows of vehicles to release the pets in distress. Only RCMP, local police and the BC SPCA Special Constables can lawfully enter a vehicle to help a pet.

If you do see an animal in distress, call a local animal control agency, police, or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722. Note the license plate, vehicle colour, make and model, and ask nearby businesses to page for the vehicle owner.

In Langley, the Langley Animal Protection Society can be alerted at 604-857-5055.

According to Mountain View Veterinary Hospital in Langley, when outside temperatures are at 21 degrees Celsius, it takes only 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 31.6 degrees, and 30 minutes to heat up to 40 degrees.

And on a hot summer day in the Lower Mainland, outside temperatures of 29 degrees can heat up a car to 40 degrees in only 10 minutes, and 48.3 degrees in 30 minutes.

Temperatures this hot can cause heat stroke, brain damage or even death to pets locked inside.

To help combat this issue, the vet hospital has launched a “Keep Pets Cools Campaign” to encourage businesses to let pet owners bring their furry friends inside.

Mountain View is offering free window signs to local businesses that would like to participate. Visit www.mountainviewveterinary.ca for more info.

READ MORE: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Police officers were called to a Langley shopping centre parking lot where RCMP smashed in an SUV window to rescue a dog. Supplied

Previous story
Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle
Next story
Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

Just Posted

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

Langley Events Centre hosting ‘Top Cheese’ tourney

Fun three-on-three competition is on tap for young lacrosse players in mid-August.

Cancer drivers service running low on funds

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning

Langley’s Spartans take on Brazil in America Games semifinals today

TWU represents Canada in the FISU men’s volleyball championships this week.

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth

It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest

B.C. property buyers must give more details in measure aimed at tax evasion

Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust

Soapy water in Surrey park raises eyebrows

City of Surrey believes detergent was dumped into the water system, and some salmon fry were killed

Most Read