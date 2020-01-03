The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni is one of the ships docked this morning as the ferry corporation cancelled several sailings due to high winds. (News Bulletin file photo)

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Rough seas are keeping B.C. Ferries vessels at the docks this morning.

The ferry corporation cancelled several Friday, Jan. 3 sailings, including the 6:15 a.m., 8:25 a.m.., 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. boats to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay.

A service notice from B.C. Ferries pointed to adverse weather conditions.

“It’s a little boisterous out there this morning, as sailings have already been cancelled due to the high winds,” noted a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

The ferry corp. also cancelled the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings to and from Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point, and the route between Comox’s Little River and Powell River’s Westview terminals saw all Friday morning sailings cancelled.

Also this morning, the 7:50 a.m. sailing from Cortes Island and the 9:05 a.m. departing Quadra Island were cancelled.

The service notice from B.C. Ferries apologized for inconvenience to passengers and advised that it would resume service “as soon as it is safe to do so.”

READ ALSO: Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge


