Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler. Crystal Schick/Yukon News

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler. Crystal Schick/Yukon News

Environment Canada: Winter storm warning continues across Lower Mainland

Mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds from now through Friday

A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says. Their winter storm warning continues to Jan. 7, as the low pressure system hits B.C.’s south coast.

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler.

In Metro Vancouver, 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, starting this afternoon through Friday morning, with a risk of freezing rain.

Freezing rain is expected to hit Fraser Valley and the southeast portions of Metro Vancouver tonight (including Surrey).

Environment Canada warns the icy and slippery roads will make travel conditions hazardous.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.”

Winds of 50 kilometres an hour, gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour, will begin Friday morning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound. This may cause reduced visibility in the Fraser Valley from blowing now.

RELATED: Helping homeless survive cold snap in Abbotsford a ‘desperate situation’

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Gaps in U.S. social fabric wider than ever 12 months after Trump-fuelled Capitol riot
Next story
Videos show force of floodwaters after dike breach in Abbotsford in November

Just Posted

Bob Judson shovelled his driveway in Willoughby after another five to six inches of snow fell overnight Jan. 5 and 6. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Snow and ice make for treacherous conditions in Langley

Mark Morrison made his own heater for his hummingbird feeder, which seems to make for one very content hummingbird. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Homemade alternative for hummingbirds

Last winter in Langley was brutally cold and snowy, and Old Man Winter stayed around until March. Township operations speaks about the winter to come and how they are preparing. Langley Times file photo
Snow cancels school across Langley district

Mink on many farms in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley were tested positive in the past for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. (Langley Advance Times files)
Jann Arden joins fur farm ban campaign