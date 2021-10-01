Winter tires required on majority of B.C. highways until end of March

The requirement is in effect from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Winter tire on a car. (Black Press file photo)

Winter tire on a car. (Black Press file photo)

Thinking about hitting the road for the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend? You’ll likely need a set of winter tires before you go.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers that winter tires are mandatory on most B.C. highways as of Oct. 1.

RELATED: Winter tires should be installed by next Friday, October 1

Winter tires will be required to travel on all highways in the north, all highways in the interior, sections of some highways on the south coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway and sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28.

Winter tires must have the M+S (mud and snow) or either a mountain or snowflake symbol. Tires must also be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

“Tires marked with a mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall offer the best traction on snow and ice and in cold weather,” the ministry said in a statement. “Rain, slush, snow, ice and cold temperatures are all part of winter driving. The improved traction offered by winter tires can make the difference between safely driving on winter roads and being involved in a potentially serious motor vehicle incident.”

RELATED: Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

Any drivers without proper tires risk a fine of $121.

Commercial drivers will also be required to carry chains on most routes in B.C., but chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.

The winter tire requirements will remain in effect until March 31, 2022.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tires

Previous story
Langley sees almost 200 COVID cases in a week
Next story
Romance scams have cost Surrey victims $1.3 million so far this year: RCMP

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Marko Stacha is being traded from the Vancouver Giants to the Kamloops Blaziers. (Photo Rob Wilton)
Giants trade Stacha to Kamloops Blazers

Coronavirus numbers are rising across most of the Fraser Health region, including in Langley. (BCCDC)
Langley sees almost 200 COVID cases in a week

Sunridge Gardens and its staff recently earned the new seal of approval accreditation from the BCSLA. That team included (left to right) recreation manager Jennifer Wasden, general manager Shannon Saunders, BC Seniors Living Association president Lee Coonfer, and Sunridge reception’s Bernadette Villanueva and gardens maintenance technician Scott Watson. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors residence first in B.C. to garner approval