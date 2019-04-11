(Black Press file photo)

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

Surrey Fire Service says Jack’s Public House is a “total loss” after a suspicious overnight fire caused the roof to collapse. Witnesses reported seeing someone run out of the building.

“Police Dog Service attended the scene and conducted a track and search of the area but were unable to locate this individual,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said.

About an hour later, an ambulance crew were at a residence in Guildford helping a 36-year-old man. They took him to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews entered the building and there was smoke,” he said of the building, located near the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway. “Shortly after, flames broke out through the roof.”

It became a defensive attack and was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, Carmichael added.

Crews fought the blaze for three house and as of 6:30 a.m., it was completely knocked down.

Jack’s Public House is located 9082 152nd St.

Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams
B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

