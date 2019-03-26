Vancouver police ask for witnesses after man assaulted and takes taxi to hospital. (NEWS file photo)

Witnesses sought for assault near Burrard Skytrain Station

One man was attacked with a weapon and took a taxi to the hospital

Vancouver police are asking to speak with witnesses to an assault that happened last week near the Burrard Street Skytrain Station.

Two men, who know each other, got into a fight around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday on Melville Street near Burrard. One of the men allegedly attacked the other with a weapon, then fled.

The 47-year-old victim from Vancouver took a taxi to the hospital.

“This is a busy area with people coming and going from the Skytrain and local businesses,” says Const. Jason Doucette. “We understand a couple of people may have tried to assist, and we’d like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

