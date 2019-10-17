Witnesses sought in person at Langley collision scene Friday

Police will be out trying to find drivers who witnesses something the day of the impact

An electronic message board was set up in September, asking drivers who might have seen something that could help with the investigation of a Sept. 13 hit and run on 232nd Street to call in. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Mounties will be out in person Friday looking for witnesses to the hit and run that critically injured a 12-year-old Peterson Road Elementary student.

Officers from the Criminal Collision Investigative Team, school liaison officers, general duty, and traffic officers will be in the 4900 block of 232nd Street on Oct. 18 hoping to speak to drivers who might have been in the same area the day of the near-fatal collision.

The police will be on scene between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., the time the boy was struck, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The boy, Jesse Brown, faces a long and arduous recovery, his family has told the Langley Advance Times. He was unconscious for weeks after the impact.

The vehicle that struck Jesse at 3:20 p.m. while he walked home from school, and which is also believed to be linked to another hit and run that hurt a Langley Secondary student less seriously the same day, is believed to be a blue 2017 Nissan Pathfinder. It was travelling south when Jesse was struck.

A 29-year-old Langley woman was arrested the day of the collision.

Langley RCMP reported the suspect was given a demand for a breath sample by a police officer, and initially refused. She provided samples later in the evening that showed she exceeded the legal blood alcohol limit.

A male passenger in the vehicle was also arrested, for allegedly attempting to hide the car.

Police are looking for as many witnesses as possible and for dashcam footage of the vehicle from that day.

Anyone with information can also call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).