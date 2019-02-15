Weather

Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

While things seem to have turned out OK this time, woman’s husband urges others to stay off thin ice

A woman and two dogs appear to be okay after falling through ice along the Serpentine River on Thursday (Feb. 14).

It happened near King George Boulevard and 44th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

“Two dogs chased after a bird on the ice and fell through the ice,” according a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “A woman, one of the dog owners, attempted to retrieve the dogs only to fall through herself. As firefighters arrived the woman and dogs were able to get back to shore. Crews assisted her up the dyke using a ladder.”

The freelancer said the woman was taken to hospital “as a precaution.”

The woman’s husband, identified in a video only as Steve, was thankful things turned out okay.

“Sounds like she went after a couple of dogs that went through thin ice. Probably not the wisest choice, you’ve got to be careful when ponds or lakes freeze over,” he told the freelancer at the scene.

“Can’t be too careful,” he added.

There’s a lesson to be learned here, according to Steve: “Stay off the thin ice.”

The Now-Leader has contacted the Surrey fire department for more details.

Previous story
New citations against former Pitt Meadows mayor by Law Society of B.C.
Next story
Students sue to open Yale fraternities to women

Just Posted

Langley woman’s caregivers pen unflinching book about her struggles

The authors and the woman they care for will be at an Abbotsford book signing on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Langley seniors make a sweet surprise for Valentine’s Day

Handmade paper baskets will be given to Meals On Wheels clients.

Garry Handlen’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession could have been fabricated, judge says

Details revealed of why evidence of Abbotsford girl’s 1975 murder was found inadmissible

Sources Langley food bank struggles to find new home

Sources Langley food bank has to be out of its current location by early spring.

Lawyers spar in sentencing over $6 million Langley fraud

The second man to plead guilty in the Aggressive Roadbuilders case was in court on Thursday.

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Abbotsford’s Matsqui prison beefing up security against contraband

Correctional service says officials found a number of unauthorized items during ‘exceptional search’

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

While things seem to have turned out OK this time, woman’s husband urges others to stay off thin ice

Most Read