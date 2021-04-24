Woman assaulted in Abbotsford car jacking, suspect arrested after several collisions in Langley

A police cruiser races to block off the Langley road shortly before the suspected car jacker is arrested. Facebook photo.

A 42-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman in Abbotsford, taking her car, and colliding with several other vehicles in Langley before being arrested.

At approximately 4 p.m., April 23, Abbotsford Police received reports of a car jacking in the parking lot of West Oaks Mall, according to Const. Mike Wilford, media officer for the APD.

The suspect allegedly approached a woman and tried to take her keys; when she resisted he assaulted her, took the keys, and drove off with her vehicle. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after at 5:12 p.m., the Langley RCMP detachment received complaints of an erratic driver striking several vehicles at the intersection of 200 St and 66 Ave before driving away, Wilford said.

RCMP officers located the vehicle within the hour and deployed a spike belt near Glover Road and 16th Street in Langley, Wilford said. He said the suspect was arrested after the vehicle came to a stop without further pursuit.

Langley RCMP officers turned over the suspect to the Abbotsford Police, who continued their investigation.

The APD is recommending charges of assault, robbery and theft over $5,000.

RELATED: Heavy police presence with ERT, K-9 unit, blocks section of rural road in Chilliwack

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission