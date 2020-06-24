Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

A woman is recovering in hospital after being trapped under her vehicle overnight in the West Kootenay earlier this week.

An Ainsworth-area man was outside with his dog early on Monday morning (June 22) when he heard a woman cry for help, RCMP said in a news release.

He found a woman nearby, pinned beneath a grey Kia Forte about 4.5 metres down an embankment, just off Highway 31. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. the previous night, police said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and worked together to extricate the injured woman, who was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries she was airlifted to a regional hospital for additional medical care.

Investigators believe that the woman was attempting to push her own vehicle off the roadway after she ran out of fuel. She lost control of the vehicle while attempting the maneuver on her own and became trapped, the news release said.

“RCMP wish to commend the resident for responding to the victims cries for assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. “Doing so likely saved the woman’s life.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kaslo RCMP at 250-353-2225.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP