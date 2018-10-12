Woman sentenced for stabbing in Abbotsford mall food court

Crystal Deines previously served six years for fatal stabbing in Edmonton

A woman has been sentenced to two years less a day for stabbing a senior man in the food court at Seveonaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford earlier this year.

Crystal Deines. 37, previously pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Two additional counts of uttering threats were stayed during sentencing on Thursday in Abbotsford provincial court.

Deines’ jail time will be followed by 18 months of probation.

The stabbing occurred on Jan. 15, 2018. Police were called to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre after Deines was threatening to stab people.

When police arrived, witnesses directed them to the food court, where, just as they point Deines out, she stabbed a 71-year-old man in the back.

Officers immediately apprehended her, and she was subsequently charged.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Senior randomly stabbed in Abbotsford mall food court

READ MORE: Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Deines previously served a six-year prison term for stabbing and killing a woman during a 2001 house party in Edmonton.

An Edmonton Journal article from December 2001 indicates that Deines was attending a party in an apartment when she began punching a woman in the face.

That woman’s daughter, Cindy Lee Paulson, 32, ran to her mom’s defence, but was knocked down by Deines, according to the article.

About 20 minutes later, Deines fatally stabbed Paulson eight times with a kitchen knife, including in her back and near her heart.

Deines was initially charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and assault, but she instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Edmonton Journal article stated that information presented in court included that “Deines’ intellectual capacity is in the lowest five per cent of the population” and that she dropped out of school in Grade 7 “after she and four other girls broke another girl’s cheek.”

The article also said that a psychologist’s report indicated that Deines “goes out of control and wants to seem ‘fearless’ in fights.”

@VikkiHopes

vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.