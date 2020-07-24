Woman seriously injured after being pushed onto tracks, getting trapped under SkyTrain

Police believe a man pushed the woman during an altercation

Police say that a woman has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being pushed onto SkyTrain tracks as an oncoming SkyTrain travelled over her.

The incident happened at the Columbia Street station at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday (July 23), according to New Westminster police.

A woman, 32, was initially trapped under the SkyTrain and had to be freed by emergency crews before being taken to hospital. Police say she was conscious and talking at the time.

According to investigators, who have reviewed surveillance video and spoken with witnesses, it’s believed the woman was in a physical altercation with someone on the platform when a 24-year-old man pushed her.

The man remained on scene and was taken into police custody but later released.

No charges have been laid at this time, confirmed acting Insp. Andrew Perry.

Anyone who was on the platform at the time of the incident and has not yet spoken with police is being asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

