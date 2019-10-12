Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

A woman is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Eastside overnight Friday and dragged for several blocks.

The woman was initially struck shortly after 12:30 a.m. while walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street, according to police, when she became trapped under a vehicle.

The driver was not aware of this collision and drove several blocks, to East Hastings and Columbia Street, Const. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media Saturday afternoon. “When the driver came to a stop, he then realized the woman had been struck and dragged.”

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Addison said.

Police are now working to identify the woman.

