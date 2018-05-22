(Black Press Media files)

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Police are warning people about the dangers of the ocean after a woman died at a popular beach on western Vancouver Island.

RCMP say officers were called Sunday morning about a woman in distress in the ocean near Long Beach in Tofino, B.C.

Bystanders got the 52-year-old out of the water and first aid was administered, but police say in a news release that she did not survive.

No details have been released about what the woman was doing in the water.

READ MORE: Woman who died in ocean accident near Tofino was in town for daughter’s wedding

RCMP say the ocean offers “many wonderful recreational opportunities” but waves and currents in the area can be unpredictable and people need to educate themselves about the risks.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire
Next story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Just Posted

54-40 headlines Aldergrove Fair Days

Free concerts series at 106th annual Fair Days, July 20-22

Fourth man pleads guilty to 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Gurpreet Atwal among group involved in the killing of Kulwinder Gill

Aldergrove celebrates 18th Extreme Home Repair: VIDEO

‘Big Reveal’ marks 15 years and 18 home repairs by Acts of Kindness volunteer team

Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford hosts sexual misconduct conference

#ChurchToo event on May 25 and 26 looks at how to best respond

Everyone invited to Extreme Home Repair ‘reveal’ in Langley Monday

A block party with bouncy castles and treats begins at the Adam’s home on 32A Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Morgan Freeman to voice announcements on SkyTrain, buses

TransLink unveils new credit card feature ahead of busy tourist season

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Othman Hamdan was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

Two dairy farms have already been relocated from evacuated areas

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Most Read