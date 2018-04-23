Wood chipper stolen

Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public with their investigation into a theft with Aldergrove connections.

On Thursday, April 12, a Ford F750 bucket truck and wood shipper was stolen in Surrey. The truck was recovered in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Safeway, however, the wood chipper (pictured) remains outstanding.

The wood chipper is described as a Vermeer 1000, orange in colour, with Asplundh written on its side. The value of the chipper is approximately $45,000.

If you have information that might assist with the above investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. The Langley RCMP file number on this case is 2018-12399.