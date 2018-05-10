Work to begin on Aldergrove park improvements

New amenities planned for Aldergrove Regional Park’s western side

Metro Vancouver Parks images Aerial view of the entire Aldergrove Regional Park.

While Aldergrove Regional Park may now be split in two, improvements are still moving forward.

Aldergrove Regional Park is now split in half in an agreement between Metro Vancouver Parks Board and the City of Abbotsford, however, improvements are continuing throughout the entire park.

The Off-Leash Dog Park and the Aldergrove Bowl areas on the eastern half are now complete and work is now beginning on improvements to the western portion of the park.

Within the western half of the park, Metro Vancouver is planning on making $1.1 million in investments to improve the park with an upgraded regional trail connector, nature discovery area, and nature discovery trail. The attached maps show the areas that are proposed to be improved.

The regional trail will be multi-use, and connect the Township’s street cycling route on 272nd Street to the South Langley Regional Trail along 8th Avenue.

The Nature Discovery Trail will open up an area of the park for people to view a new wetland area. The Nature Discovery Area is the old lake area, and it will be focused towards families with younger children. It will include a sand play area, cobble stone play area, and a boulder amphitheatre play area.

Aldergrove Regional Park straddles the Langley/Abbotsford border. Half the park is in Metro Vancouver, and the other half of the park is in the Fraser Valley Regional District. Metro Vancouver is still managing the park as one entity, but at the end of 2019, it will likely only be managing the western half.

The entire park is a square mile, or section, of land (640 acres).

The former District of Matsqui (now Abbotsford) was a member of the now defunct Vancouver-Fraser Park District. This district was absorbed into the Metro Vancouver Regional District in 1972. When Matsqui and Abbotsford merged, the former Park District parks still remained a part of Metro Vancouver, even though Abbotsford was fully in the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Recently this changed, with titles to all Metro Vancouver parkland in Abbotsford being transferred over to the City of Abbotsford.

 

Metro Vancouver Parks images The Nature Trail extension will connect with the planned Nature Discovery Area at the site of the former Aldergrove Lake.

Metro Vancouver Parks images Close-up view of the Nature Discovery Area.

UPDATE: Former political candidate known for crazy video is acquitted of sexual assault charge
Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Woman shaken 'like a rag doll' in devastating dog attack in Aldergrove

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Female passenger dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Langley donors putting the 'right tools' in the hands of care providers

Langley hospital received a major infusion of cash for equipment needed in all areas of care.

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.'s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

MP Kennedy Stewart running to be Vancouver mayor

New Democrat to run as an independent

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors' homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Extreme Home Repair begins in Aldergrove

The Adam family home will be renovated by May 21 for “big reveal”

B.C. woman makes her pitch for Canada

Retired for the past several years, Langley’s Danielle Lawrie-Locke is aiming for a spot on Canada’s national women’s softball team

