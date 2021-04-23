Langley RCMP arrested the man after he tried to carjack a moving semi-truck on Highway One. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP arrested the man after he tried to carjack a moving semi-truck on Highway One. (Langley Advance Times files)

Would-be carjacker runs onto Langley highway to evade RCMP

A suspect is now facing five charges following a busy Friday

An Abbotsford man is facing five criminal charges after a wild chase in Langley that included the attempted carjacking of a moving semi truck on the Trans Canada Highway.

Langley RCMP were alerted when residents at the end of a dead-end street called about a crash at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

A tow truck had high-centered at the end of the road after a high-speed crash. The air bags had deployed and the truck had suffered significant damage, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver got out and was trying to get the vehicle, which later turned out to have been stolen in Surrey, unstuck by using the winch.

When police turned up, the suspect ran away, in the direction of Highway One.

Within minutes more 9-1-1 calls were coming in, this time about a man walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

“It was reported the male was attempting to stop vehicles in an attempt to get a ride,” Largy said.

The suspect eventually climbed onto a semi truck and tried to haul the driver out, but the driver fought back.

READ ALSO: Suspects caught in stolen cars in Langley twice in one day

READ ALSO: Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat

The suspect then grabbed some items from inside the truck and ran off with them.

When the driver stopped his truck and chased the suspect, the suspect looped back to the truck and again tried to steal it, resulting in another scuffle between the suspect and the driver.

At this point, the suspect simply climbed up into the space between the truck and the trailer.

The truck driver got back into his cab and called the police – while driving – until the police arrived.

The suspect scampered again, leading to a foot chase, this time ending with the suspect’s capture.

The chaos caused a major traffic slowdown on the highway during the evening rush hour.

Mathew Allan Nielsen, a 31-year-old Abbotsford man, has now been charged with assault, two counts of robbery, possession of stolen property, and two counts of theft of an automobile.

He was released awaiting a court appearance set for May 17.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Key measure suggests Canada’s COVID-19 surge could be slowing down: Tam
Next story
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Just Posted

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 films in Fort Langley - covering Glover Road with tanks, rockets, and army men. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

High budget production, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is filming through the month of April

Langley RCMP arrested the man after he tried to carjack a moving semi-truck on Highway One. (Langley Advance Times files)
Would-be carjacker runs onto Langley highway to evade RCMP

A suspect is now facing five charges following a busy Friday

Langley RCMP file 2020-43259
Thefts of clothes and cash has RCMP searching for these suspects

The RCMP asks that anyone with information about these crimes contact police.

Langley parents Bethany and Andrew Ellerman are grieving the death of their almost one-year-old son Wesley, who passed away on April 10, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community supports Langley parents grieving death of 11-month-old son

Online fundraiser has raised more than $66,000

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

As of Friday (April 23), B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region. (Pixabay)
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a camping site outside of their local health region – though Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine she has provided to customers April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine can be given to adults 30 and older, NACI recommends

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization provided the update in a briefing Friday

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. (Destination B.C.)
‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

Fast-spreading variants make non-essential travel too risky

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
B.C. paramedics don’t duck a chance to help someone in need

Ambulance duo end a long shift by helping a distressed duck in Victoria suburb

Most Read