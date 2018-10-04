Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

The male will be sentenced in the New Year, New Westminster Police said

A male youth has pleaded guilty to his role in the overdose death of a 13-year-old Lower Mainland girl.

The youth, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to one count of trafficking a controlled substance, New Westminster Police said Thursday.

Two teens bought MDMA, a form of ecstasy, from a street-level dealer at the 22nd Street SkyTrain station on July 15, 2017.

The pair was returning to Port Coquitlam when one of them, a 13-year-old girl, went into medical distress and later died in hospital.

Toxicology reports later confirmed that she had died of an overdose of the drug.

Police arrested the male youth in August 2017.

“This was a tragic and heartbreaking case,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said. “We hope that the family of the 13-year-old girl is able to get some sense of closure and peace after this very challenging time.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2019.

