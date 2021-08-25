Yukon Premier Sandy Silver arrives for a dinner meeting with former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa, Sunday, June 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Territory shifting away from “blanket” public health measures

Yukon’s premier says the territory will lift its civil state of emergency put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandy Silver says certain health measures, like mask-wearing and physical distancing, remain important preventive measures but will no longer be legally mandated as of midnight today.

He says the territory is shifting away from “blanket” public health measures and will instead individually target local outbreaks and cases.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, says despite emergency measures being lifted, she is confident the territory will be able to handle the Delta variant when it hits the region.

The territory has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 36.

Silver says more than 80 per cent of eligible Yukon residents 12 years and older are full vaccinated.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

Coronavirus

Previous story
Unprovoked disturbing assault on homeless man leaves Vancouver police looking for suspect

Just Posted

Langley’s Brodie Hofer in action at the 2021 North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) continental championship in Durango, Mexico. (NORCECA/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Hofer and teammates win silver at continental volleyball championships

44-year-old Joshua Ritch was seen running from the bank’s entrance towards Lougheed Highway by officers on Aug. 11, and was arrested after a short chase on foot. Surrey Now file photo.
Langley man charged in 2nd Mission bank robbery within a month

Doug Penner, now 18, was all smiles when the Ride for Doug was able to return – despite the rain – this June in Langley. The Island ride, however, has been postponed for a year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ride for Doug’s Island event deferred a year

Hunter Keys, 11, is missing from Abbotsford and was last seen in the Langley area on Aug. 24, 2021, say Abbotsford Police. (RCMP released image)
Abbotsford Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy